China

US charges 5 Chinese nationals, 2 Malaysians in hacking of more than 100 targets

  • The targets included telecommunications companies, universities, think tanks, and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, says US Justice Department
  • The Malaysian nationals were arrested by Malaysian authorities on Monday

Topic |   US-China trade war
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 12:37am, 17 Sep, 2020

