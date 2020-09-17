The Justice Department has been particularly active this year in prosecutions related to alleged Chinese espionage and hacking. Photo: Shutterstock
US charges 5 Chinese nationals, 2 Malaysians in hacking of more than 100 targets
- The targets included telecommunications companies, universities, think tanks, and pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, says US Justice Department
- The Malaysian nationals were arrested by Malaysian authorities on Monday
Topic | US-China trade war
