Escalating political tensions stoked by US President Donald Trump and the economic consequences of the global pandemic have pushed investment between the US and China in the first half of the year to the lowest level in nearly a decade, a new report has found. Photo: AFP
Cross-border investments between US and China drop to lowest level in nearly a decade
- Direct and venture capital investments totalled just US$10.9 billion in first half of 2020, report finds
- Pressures unlikely to let up in the year’s second half, with political tensions expected to remain harsh regardless of who wins US presidential election
Topic | China economy
Escalating political tensions stoked by US President Donald Trump and the economic consequences of the global pandemic have pushed investment between the US and China in the first half of the year to the lowest level in nearly a decade, a new report has found. Photo: AFP