The Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: ReutersThe Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: Reuters
The Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: Reuters
China

TikTok, WeChat bans starting Sunday will be limited in scope

  • TikTok users on Sunday ‘won’t have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance,’ says US commerce secretary
  • ‘The bulk of the TikTok restrictions do not take effect until November 12,’ analyst says

Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 12:03am, 19 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: ReutersThe Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: Reuters
The Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE