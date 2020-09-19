The Commerce Department announced early Friday that two apps, owned respectively by ByteDance and Tencent, will be prohibited from US mobile app stores. Photo: Reuters
TikTok, WeChat bans starting Sunday will be limited in scope
- TikTok users on Sunday ‘won’t have access to improved apps, updated apps, upgraded apps or maintenance,’ says US commerce secretary
- ‘The bulk of the TikTok restrictions do not take effect until November 12,’ analyst says
Topic | US-China tech war
