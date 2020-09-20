ByteDance is suing to stop the US government from instituting a ban on its TikTok video-sharing app in the US. Photo: Reuters
TikTok files suit in US court to halt download ban in opposition to Donald Trump’s demands, as does WeChat
- Chinese company ByteDance and its video-sharing app TikTok filed the suit in the hope of delaying Monday’s partial ban and November’s total block
- Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had okayed TikTok’s purchase by US company Oracle, but the ban is expected to still take place
