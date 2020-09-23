Baimadajie Angwang is a police officer in New York City. Photo: Reuters
NYPD officer accused of being Chinese agent is denied bail, as judge says Baimadajie Angwang might flee to consulate in New York
- Federal judge agrees with prosecutors that Angwang might attempt to escape his trial
- In a secretly recorded phone conversation, prosecutors say Angwang tells a consular official: ‘Let them know, you have recruited one in the police department’
