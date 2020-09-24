Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive officer of SoftBank Group, in Tokyo, Japan last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Oracle chairman says SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son likely to join TikTok board: Fox Business
- TikTok is likely to add Masayoshi Son of Softbank to its board if the Oracle bid is successful, says Larry Ellison according to Fox Business Network
- The potential involvement of the legendary Japanese investor is the latest twist in the deal negotiation process
Topic | US-China tech war
