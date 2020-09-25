Michael Pack is the chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Photo: US SenateMichael Pack is the chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Photo: US Senate
Michael Pack is the chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Photo: US Senate
China

US government media chief undermines Hong Kong protesters, say officials

  • Members of both parties excoriate US Agency for Global Media chief Michael Pack for firing some of the government’s top experts in countering Chinese propaganda
  • ‘I believe his actions damaged support during the height of unrest in Hong Kong,’ says Texas Representative Michael McCaul

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 6:17am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Michael Pack is the chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Photo: US SenateMichael Pack is the chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Photo: US Senate
Michael Pack is the chief executive of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees Voice of America and Radio Free Asia. Photo: US Senate
READ FULL ARTICLE