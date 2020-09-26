Police detain a protester after a Chinese flag was removed from a flagpole at a rally in support of Xinjiang Uygurs’ human rights in Hong Kong last year. Photo: Reuters
US delays human rights sanctions targeting Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps
- American companies had originally been given until September 30 to stop doing business with the XPCC; they will now have until November 30
- Treasury Department also issues clarification related to sanctions on certain Hong Kong government officials
Topic | US-China relations
