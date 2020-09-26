A man on the boat cleans a canal in Shanghai, China on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFEA man on the boat cleans a canal in Shanghai, China on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man on the boat cleans a canal in Shanghai, China on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

US attacks China’s environmental record as Xi Jinping vows to reduce carbon footprint

  • The US State Department’s latest broadside against Beijing follows a pledge by Xi to the United Nations General Assembly to reduce China’s carbon footprint
  • The ‘fact sheet’ talks about China’s greenhouse gas emissions, wildlife trafficking, illegal fishing and a host of other alleged violations

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:46am, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man on the boat cleans a canal in Shanghai, China on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFEA man on the boat cleans a canal in Shanghai, China on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man on the boat cleans a canal in Shanghai, China on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE