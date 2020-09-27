The time is not yet ripe for China to reopen its borders to the world, an expert says. Photo: AFPThe time is not yet ripe for China to reopen its borders to the world, an expert says. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China can’t reopen while Covid-19 mortality rate remains so high, expert says

  • ‘While the pandemic is ongoing, China cannot open to the world completely,’ infectious disease specialist Zhang Wenhong says
  • ‘Some diseases are controlled only many years after vaccines are available,’ China CDC’s chief epidemiologist says

Updated: 9:30pm, 27 Sep, 2020

