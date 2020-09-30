The World Intellectual Property Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland in March. Photo: Reuters
Beijing blocking Wikipedia from United Nations intellectual property agency over Taiwan is resistance against ‘Western values’, analysts say
- The move counters Washington’s successful campaign earlier this year to derail China’s candidate as head of the World Intellectual Property Organization
- The UN agency has an outsize role in global patents and trademarks, which is attractive to both China and the US as they battle over technology
Topic | US-China tech war
The World Intellectual Property Organization headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland in March. Photo: Reuters