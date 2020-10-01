Vote totals for Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act are displayed as the bill passes on Wednesday. Photo: US House of Representatives
US House passes bill to force companies to disclose Xinjiang-sourced materials
- Republicans who oppose the legislation say it would constitute overreach by the US Securities and Exchange Commission
- The bill now awaits Senate approval, as lawmakers continue to call for a stronger response from the Trump administration
Topic | US-China relations
