The legal back and forth is taking place as TikTok’s parent company ByteDance seeks government approval for its proposed deal with Oracle and Walmart for its US operations. Photo illustration: AFP
TikTok will ask judge to stop broader US ban scheduled for next month
- ByteDance, the video-sharing app’s parent company, is making a series of legal moves in an attempt to keep operating in the United States
- Judge has already ruled that the US government likely overstepped its authority in imposing the ban
Topic | US-China tech war
The legal back and forth is taking place as TikTok’s parent company ByteDance seeks government approval for its proposed deal with Oracle and Walmart for its US operations. Photo illustration: AFP