US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
Lawmakers pressure US trade representative to strike a formal trade deal with Taiwan
- In a letter signed by 50 senators, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was urged to start negotiating with Taipei to reduce US ‘reliance’ on China
- A comprehensive trade deal, the senators wrote, would ‘serve as a signal to other nations that Taiwan is a viable partner that is open for business’
Topic | US-China trade war
