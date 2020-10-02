US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington in June. Photo: AFPUS Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
Lawmakers pressure US trade representative to strike a formal trade deal with Taiwan

  • In a letter signed by 50 senators, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was urged to start negotiating with Taipei to reduce US ‘reliance’ on China
  • A comprehensive trade deal, the senators wrote, would ‘serve as a signal to other nations that Taiwan is a viable partner that is open for business’

Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:22am, 2 Oct, 2020

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington in June. Photo: AFP
