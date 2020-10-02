US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump after the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Both have tested positive for the coronavirus. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Donald Trump has ‘mild symptoms’ after testing positive for coronavirus
- News rattles global markets and throws the final 31 days of the US presidential campaign into disarray
- Vice-President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say they have tested negative
