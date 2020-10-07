Shipping containers sit on the dock at the Port of Oakland on September 18 California. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
US trade deficit in goods reaches record high in August
- US deficit for goods traded with China shrinks in August, but the monthly total is still higher than any other month this year except July
- The US overall trade deficit – including both goods and services – reached US$67.1 billion in August
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
