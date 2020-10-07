Shipping containers sit on the dock at the Port of Oakland on September 18 California. Photo: Getty Images via AFPShipping containers sit on the dock at the Port of Oakland on September 18 California. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
China

US trade deficit in goods reaches record high in August

  • US deficit for goods traded with China shrinks in August, but the monthly total is still higher than any other month this year except July
  • The US overall trade deficit – including both goods and services – reached US$67.1 billion in August

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 5:07am, 7 Oct, 2020

