A pedestrian walks past the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan. Photo: AFPA pedestrian walks past the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan. Photo: AFP
China

Chinese firms flood US markets for capital ahead of moves to tighten regulations, and before presidential election

  • Total market capitalisation for Chinese companies on US exchanges has nearly doubled, to US$2.2 trillion, in the past year
  • The financial markets are a key area where the Trump administration is looking to decouple from China beyond trade, technology and medical supplies

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 3:23am, 8 Oct, 2020

