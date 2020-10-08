A pedestrian walks past the Wall Street subway station near the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan. Photo: AFP
Chinese firms flood US markets for capital ahead of moves to tighten regulations, and before presidential election
- Total market capitalisation for Chinese companies on US exchanges has nearly doubled, to US$2.2 trillion, in the past year
- The financial markets are a key area where the Trump administration is looking to decouple from China beyond trade, technology and medical supplies
Topic | US-China decoupling
