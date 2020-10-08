A protester holds a US flag outside of the Chinese consulate in Houston on July 24, after the State Department ordered China to close the consulate. Photo: AFPA protester holds a US flag outside of the Chinese consulate in Houston on July 24, after the State Department ordered China to close the consulate. Photo: AFP
China

US laws ill equipped to halt suspected Chinese state-sponsored technology transfers, says congressional group

  • Export controls and IP laws do not cover most of the data Beijing acquires through programmes that support Chinese researchers in the US, says report
  • Concerns of technology transfers has led to scores of charges against Chinese researchers over the past year

Topic |   US-China tech war
Robert DelaneyOwen Churchill
Robert Delaney and Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 5:56am, 8 Oct, 2020

