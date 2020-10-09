US District Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction against the ban on September 27. Photo illustration: ReutersUS District Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction against the ban on September 27. Photo illustration: Reuters
China

US government appeals TikTok ruling that suspended Donald Trump’s ban on the app

  • The appeal follows a filing by a lawyer in support of TikTok’s parent ByteDance, which asked for a permanent end to the US president’s ban on the app
Topic |   US-China tech war
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 5:43am, 9 Oct, 2020

US District Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction against the ban on September 27. Photo illustration: Reuters
