White House, a coronavirus hot spot, is cold on contact tracing
- ‘It turns out the most important thing in fighting it seems to be effective political leadership, and in the US we don’t have that,’ says health professor
- President Donald Trump and top administration officials have often ignored, played down or undercut its own public health guidelines
Wearing protective suits, masks and gloves, demonstrators call attention to the outbreak of coronavirus in the White House. Photo: AP