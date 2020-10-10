The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.
Chinese app called Tuber provides a still-censored look over Beijing’s ‘Great Firewall’
- A person who tested the app, however, says despite offering access to some US social media sites, ‘There’s not a single sensitive thing there’
- Tuber grants some access to innocuous overseas content like entertainment news while still blocking all material censors deem politically sensitive
Topic | Censorship in China
