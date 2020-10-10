The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.
The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.
China

Chinese app called Tuber provides a still-censored look over Beijing’s ‘Great Firewall’

  • A person who tested the app, however, says despite offering access to some US social media sites, ‘There’s not a single sensitive thing there’
  • Tuber grants some access to innocuous overseas content like entertainment news while still blocking all material censors deem politically sensitive

Topic |   Censorship in China
Jacob FromerOwen Churchill
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 6:06am, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.
The Tuber browser grants users on the mainland to some access to innocuous overseas content.
READ FULL ARTICLE