The research team was led by University of California, Berkeley’s Dr Jennifer Doudna, a joint winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: test that can detect pathogen in 5 minutes developed by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna
- California-based researchers develop a test that can detect the coronavirus using gene-editing technology and a modified mobile phone camera
- Mobile phones were used for ‘their robustness and cost-effectiveness, and the fact that they are widely available’, say the researchers
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
The research team was led by University of California, Berkeley’s Dr Jennifer Doudna, a joint winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry. Photo: Reuters