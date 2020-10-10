The research team was led by University of California, Berkeley’s Dr Jennifer Doudna, a joint winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry. Photo: ReutersThe research team was led by University of California, Berkeley’s Dr Jennifer Doudna, a joint winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: test that can detect pathogen in 5 minutes developed by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna

  • California-based researchers develop a test that can detect the coronavirus using gene-editing technology and a modified mobile phone camera
  • Mobile phones were used for ‘their robustness and cost-effectiveness, and the fact that they are widely available’, say the researchers

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 12:19pm, 10 Oct, 2020

