US President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives for dinner at the start of their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Most Americans view China as country of greatest threat to the US, says survey
- Think tank report finds relatively broad-based support among thought leaders for banning Huawei Technologies from 5G networks
- Four-fifths of national security and other experts in Asia, Europe and the US believe America would win a war right now with China, according to poll
Topic | US-China tech war
US President Donald Trump talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as Xi arrives for dinner at the start of their summit at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida in April 2017. Photo: Reuters