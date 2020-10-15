People walk in a market alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet autonomous region, China on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters People walk in a market alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet autonomous region, China on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
China

US State Department appoints official to oversee policy on Tibet

  • The US special coordinator for Tibetan issues will protect ‘the distinct religious, cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans’, says US secretary of state
  • The position had been left vacant since the end of the Obama administration

Topic |   Tibet
Jacob FromerOwen Churchill
Jacob Fromer in Washington and Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 4:31am, 15 Oct, 2020

People walk in a market alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet autonomous region, China on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
