People walk in a market alley in the old city of Lhasa, during a government organised tour of the Tibet autonomous region, China on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US State Department appoints official to oversee policy on Tibet
- The US special coordinator for Tibetan issues will protect ‘the distinct religious, cultural and linguistic identity of Tibetans’, says US secretary of state
- The position had been left vacant since the end of the Obama administration
Topic | Tibet
