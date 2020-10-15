US President Donald Trump has said TikTok is a national security threat because its Chinese owner could be forced to provide users’ personal data to the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
TikTok asks judge to halt November ban in US, citing ‘irreparable harm’
- Second phase of restrictions on American companies doing business with the video app are unlawful and unconstitutional, TikTok argues in court filing
- A judge has already granted the Chinese-owned app a temporary injunction to block a ban on new US downloads, ordered by the Trump administration
