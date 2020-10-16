“I also tasked the military services to make the People’s Liberation Army the pacing threat in our professional schools, programmes and training,” said US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper. Photo: Reuters
US military academics to devote half of coursework to China, says defence chief
- ‘I directed the National Defence University to refocus its curriculum by dedicating 50 per cent of the coursework to China by academic year 2021,’ says Esper
- The top military commander also touts plan to have a naval force of 500 ships within the next 25 years
