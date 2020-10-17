US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that “something close to” a genocide of Uygurs was happening in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers wanting to leave amid national security law are welcome in America, says senior US official
- ‘It’d be great if we had more immigrants from Hong Kong. They’re terrific people,’ US national security adviser says
- ‘Anyone who’s been to Hong Kong and spent time there, it’s sad what’s going to happen,’ he says
Topic | US-China trade war
US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that “something close to” a genocide of Uygurs was happening in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP