The Trump administration has increasingly accused China of using cyber operations and espionage to steal US technological, military and other know-how. Photo: AP Photo
China warns Washington it may detain Americans in response to military scholar prosecutions
- The Justice Department said the FBI had arrested three Chinese nationals for allegedly concealing memberships in the People’s Liberation Army
- Last month, the United States said it had revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a presidential measure
