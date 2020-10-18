The Trump administration has increasingly accused China of using cyber operations and espionage to steal US technological, military and other know-how. Photo: AP Photo The Trump administration has increasingly accused China of using cyber operations and espionage to steal US technological, military and other know-how. Photo: AP Photo
China warns Washington it may detain Americans in response to military scholar prosecutions

  • The Justice Department said the FBI had arrested three Chinese nationals for allegedly concealing memberships in the People’s Liberation Army
  • Last month, the United States said it had revoked visas for more than 1,000 Chinese nationals under a presidential measure

Reuters
Updated: 8:03am, 18 Oct, 2020

