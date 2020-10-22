US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
developing | US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions
- Under the Foreign Missions Act, employees of the outlets working in America will have to register as foreign agents with the US government
- The outlets include Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review and Economic Daily
Topic | US-China relations
