US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
China

developing | US designates six Chinese media outlets as foreign missions

  • Under the Foreign Missions Act, employees of the outlets working in America will have to register as foreign agents with the US government
  • The outlets include Yicai Global, Jiefang Daily, Xinmin Evening News, Social Sciences in China Press, Beijing Review and Economic Daily

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 12:43am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE