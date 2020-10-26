A building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is lit up with a Biden-Harris campaign display, paid for by United Steelworkers. Photo: Handout
US voters are remembering Donald Trump’s unfulfilled promise to bring back jobs
- Some of the states hit the hardest by a decline in industrial employment could now cost the president re-election on November 3
- Manufacturing jobs haven’t returned to the United States despite candidate Trump’s 2016 rhetoric, which often vilified China
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
