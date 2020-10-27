Six US-based news organisations must submit details about the staffing, finances and real estate of their China-based operations to Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
China imposes limits on 6 more US-based news outlets, including ABC, LA Times, Newsweek and Bloomberg Industry Group
- The retaliatory move comes days after Washington designated several Chinese media outlets as foreign missions
- New requirements are imposed on ABC, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Minnesota Public Radio, Bloomberg Industry Group and Feature Story News
Topic | US-China relations
