People line up outside an early voting site near Lincoln Center in Manhattan on Monday. Early voting ahead of the November 3 general election has surged across the country. Photo: AP
Early US voting surges, bringing tally to 45 per cent of 2016 vote more than a week before Election Day
- Early voting in battleground states Florida, Georgia and North Carolina already amounts to more than half of 2016 totals
- Texas, where early voting began a week before many other states, has tallied votes representing 82 per cent of its 2016 election totals
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
