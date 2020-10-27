An industrial area near shipping container terminals along the port of Newark in New Jersey last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
US moves closer to expanding tech export controls list as competition with China for future technology builds
- Commerce Department wraps up comment period seeking industry input to identify, define and set criteria for technology that will be subject to export controls
- The list is part of the Trump administration’s ramped-up efforts to control tech exports as competition with China over next-generation tech heats up
Topic | US-China tech war
