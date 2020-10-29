John Demers, the assistant US attorney general for national security, during a virtual news conference at the Department of Justice on Wednesday, with FBI Director Christopher Wray, announcing the charging of eight people the department says worked for the Chinese government to locate dissidents and political opponents living in the US and force them to return to China. Photo: AP
US charges 8 with involvement in China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’, saying they are targeting dissidents
- Justice Department contends those charged are part of illegal espionage operation to crack down on dissenters now living in US
- Five individuals are arrested, while three are believed to have returned to China
Topic | US-China relations
