Jimmy Lai said he was sorry that Apple Daily was implicated in the NBC article but maintained his innocence. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa Jimmy Lai said he was sorry that Apple Daily was implicated in the NBC article but maintained his innocence. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai ‘unknowingly funded’ false persona report discrediting Joe Biden

  • Apple Daily owner says his aide used money from his private company without his knowledge to fund project, which accused Hunter Biden of Chinese business ties
  • Lai’s aide Mark Simon admits he took money from Lai’s account and then announces intention to resign

Chris Lau , Kinling Lo and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:32am, 31 Oct, 2020

