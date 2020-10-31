Jimmy Lai said he was sorry that Apple Daily was implicated in the NBC article but maintained his innocence. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai ‘unknowingly funded’ false persona report discrediting Joe Biden
- Apple Daily owner says his aide used money from his private company without his knowledge to fund project, which accused Hunter Biden of Chinese business ties
- Lai’s aide Mark Simon admits he took money from Lai’s account and then announces intention to resign
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Jimmy Lai said he was sorry that Apple Daily was implicated in the NBC article but maintained his innocence. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire/dpa