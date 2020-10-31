A supporter waves an American flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP A supporter waves an American flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A supporter waves an American flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
China

US election: Battleground state of Iowa weighs trade war tariff pain against Donald Trump bailout gain

  • Small farms, local factories, farm equipment sellers and retailers ineligible for a federal bailout have been hit hard, undercutting some of Trump’s support
  • ‘The tariffs hit me right in the stomach. But between the trade deficit and intellectual property theft … this isn’t fair,’ says a sixth-generation Iowa farmer

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in in Iowa

Updated: 10:37pm, 31 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A supporter waves an American flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP A supporter waves an American flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
A supporter waves an American flag as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE