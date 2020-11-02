US President Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Michigan on Friday, the start of the final weekend before US elections on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US elections 2020: no, mail-in votes are not rigged by Democrats, and other fact checks
- A deluge of misinformation swamps this pandemic-year vote, much of it coming from President Donald Trump
- ‘These falsehoods may well undermine the American people‘s faith in our democracy,’ the head of the Federal Elections Commission, warned
