US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemns Hong Kong for arresting politicians
- ‘The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes,’ says Pompeo
- The remarks are Pompeo’s second statement in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters