US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters
China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemns Hong Kong for arresting politicians

  • ‘The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes,’ says Pompeo
  • The remarks are Pompeo’s second statement in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians

Topic |   US-China relations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:12am, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made two statements in a week condemning a wave of arrests in Hong Kong of opposition activists and politicians. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE