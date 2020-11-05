A fossil specimen of Kylinxia zhangi found in China’s Yunnan province. Photo: Huang and Zeng / Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology / AFP
Five-eyed fossil ‘shrimp’ found in China could be evolutionary ‘missing link’
- The fossil has three smaller eyes in a row on its head, with two larger eyes directly behind
- The creature, that lived about 520 million years ago, may end a debate about the evolution of Earth’s most common animals
Topic | China Society
A fossil specimen of Kylinxia zhangi found in China’s Yunnan province. Photo: Huang and Zeng / Nanjing Institute of Geology and Palaeontology / AFP