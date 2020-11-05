A Chinese ship detained off the island of San Cristobal, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, in August 2017 over accusations of illegal fishing. Photo: EPA A Chinese ship detained off the island of San Cristobal, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, in August 2017 over accusations of illegal fishing. Photo: EPA
China

Four South American countries join forces to combat illegal fishing by Chinese fleets

  • Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru threatened measures ‘to prevent, discourage and jointly confront’ illegal fishing near their exclusive zones
  • Beijing in early August banned its vessels from fishing near the Galapagos from September to November this year

Topic |   South China Sea
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:51am, 5 Nov, 2020

