“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well,” Joe Biden said in an address on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden on brink of victory in US presidential election

  • President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election appears to fail as former vice-president Biden takes lead in key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania
  • Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, will make history as the first female US vice-president

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Finbarr BerminghamRobert Delaney
Finbarr Bermingham and Robert Delaney in in Washington

Updated: 11:43pm, 6 Nov, 2020

