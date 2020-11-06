“Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well,” Joe Biden said in an address on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden on brink of victory in US presidential election
- President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election appears to fail as former vice-president Biden takes lead in key states of Georgia and Pennsylvania
- Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, will make history as the first female US vice-president
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
