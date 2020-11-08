US President-elect Joe Biden, flanked by his daughter Ashley, waves after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared the winner of the presidential election. (Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden, flanked by his daughter Ashley, waves after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared the winner of the presidential election. (Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden, flanked by his daughter Ashley, waves after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared the winner of the presidential election. (Photo: AFP
China

US election 2020: President-elect Joe Biden turns to Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige to send a message with win

  • Biden walks out to Springsteen’s We Take Care of Our Own as he called for end of ‘demonisation’ in American politics
  • American presidents have sparred before with Springsteen over music; Springsteen campaigned for Biden

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 1:09pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President-elect Joe Biden, flanked by his daughter Ashley, waves after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared the winner of the presidential election. (Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden, flanked by his daughter Ashley, waves after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared the winner of the presidential election. (Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden, flanked by his daughter Ashley, waves after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared the winner of the presidential election. (Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE