Joe Biden attends a coronavirus briefing on October 28 in Wilmington, Delaware, with participants including Dr David Kessler, Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith and Dr Vivek Murthy. Photo: Getty Images North America via AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden announces coronavirus task force line-up
- Group will be led by former US surgeon general Dr Vivek Murthy, health care equity advocate Dr Marcella Nunez-Smith and former FDA commissioner Dr David Kessler
- Biden’s task force also includes Dr Rick Bright, an immunologist and virologist, who opposed the use of malaria drugs for the coronavirus
