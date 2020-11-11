US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes questions at a briefing at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes questions at a briefing at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Outgoing Donald Trump administration to send high-ranking official back to Taiwan this month

  • Keith Krach, an undersecretary of state who was sent to Taiwan in September, will now lead economic talks with Taipei, Mike Pompeo says
  • The talks are expected to focus on technology

Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney
Updated: 3:41am, 11 Nov, 2020

