US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes questions at a briefing at the State Department in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Outgoing Donald Trump administration to send high-ranking official back to Taiwan this month
- Keith Krach, an undersecretary of state who was sent to Taiwan in September, will now lead economic talks with Taipei, Mike Pompeo says
- The talks are expected to focus on technology
Topic | US-China relations
