Demonstrators in Dallas, Texas, march to demand that US President Donald Trump concede the election to Joe Biden. Photo: Dallas Morning News/TNS
Mike Pompeo speaks of ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’

  • US secretary of state questions integrity of the presidential election and floats the unsupported assertion that some votes were fraudulent
  • Joe Biden says Trump’s refusal to concede won’t slow transition process

Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney in Washington

Updated: 6:33am, 11 Nov, 2020

