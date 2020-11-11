US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump makes ‘unprecedented’ moves to block transition, say former officials

  • The head of the General Services Administration – a Trump appointee – has so far refused to sign off on the start of the transition period
  • Biden says there is ‘nothing going to stop’ his administration from moving forward to prepare for January 20

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 7:00am, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US President-elect Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE