“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg “We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg
“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg
China

White House under assumption of ‘second Trump term’, says top trade adviser Peter Navarro

  • The comments marked the second time this week that a senior administration official has falsely projected a second Trump term
  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday vowed a ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in United States

Updated: 2:48am, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg “We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg
“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE