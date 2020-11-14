“We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” said Peter Navarro. Photo: Polaris via Bloomberg
White House under assumption of ‘second Trump term’, says top trade adviser Peter Navarro
- The comments marked the second time this week that a senior administration official has falsely projected a second Trump term
- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday vowed a ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
