ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
China

TikTok gets 15-day extension as US sale deadline is pushed to November 27

  • The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US grants the reprieve to ByteDance, which owns the video sharing app
  • To address national security concerns, TikTok is seeking US government approval to sell a stake to Oracle and Walmart

Topic |   TikTok
Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 3:13am, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE