TikTok gets 15-day extension as US sale deadline is pushed to November 27
- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US grants the reprieve to ByteDance, which owns the video sharing app
- To address national security concerns, TikTok is seeking US government approval to sell a stake to Oracle and Walmart
ByteDance has been given 15 more days to sell TikTok’s US operations. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS