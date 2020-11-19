Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
China

Canadian border officer denies trying to help FBI by questioning Meng Wanzhou about Iran

  • Sanjit Dhillon said his questions were solely intended to assess the Huawei executive’s admissibility to Canada
  • But Meng’s lawyers depict the questioning as part of wrongful evidence-gathering orchestrated by US law enforcement

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:58am, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE