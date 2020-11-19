Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Canadian border officer denies trying to help FBI by questioning Meng Wanzhou about Iran
- Sanjit Dhillon said his questions were solely intended to assess the Huawei executive’s admissibility to Canada
- But Meng’s lawyers depict the questioning as part of wrongful evidence-gathering orchestrated by US law enforcement
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies’ chief financial officer, leaving her home in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday to attend an evidentiary hearing in her extradition case. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP