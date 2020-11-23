A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, US. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, US. Photo: Reuters
US Navy admiral makes unannounced visit to Taiwan in a move that could vex China

  • Taiwan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Sunday that a US official had arrived in Taiwan but declined to provide details
  • Donald Trump’s administration has ramped up support for Taiwan, including with new arms sales, alarming China

Reuters

Updated: 6:29am, 23 Nov, 2020

